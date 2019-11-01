Troy says won’t restart gold mining until it can do so with certainty -registers third quarter output of 10,042 ounces

Australian miner Troy Resources is reporting third quarter gold output of 10,042 ounces and says it won’t restart operations at its Region Seven mine until it is satisfied it can do so with certainty.

Troy suspended operations on October 15 after what it said was a knee-jerk reaction by Minister in the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott who on October 10th ordered a cessation of all mining activities.

Scott had taken the action following the death of Ryan Taylor, a geologist on October 8th after a cave where he was working collapsed at its Karouni operation.