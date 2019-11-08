Troy Resources cleared to resume full operations

The way has been paved for Australian gold mining company, Troy Resources, to resume its operation here following clearance from the Ministry of Social Protection and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

However, the start date for operations lies in the hands of the company, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally told Stabroek News yesterday.

She explained that the company has been given all clearance to resume their operations. Ally last night said the company has indicated that they are executing some works and when those are completed they will resume operations. She noted that no definite date for resumption was discussed. The company met with Ally yesterday and related their position.