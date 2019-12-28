Alleged drunk driver accused of causing death of Linden granny granted bail

Corwin Cooper, the 27-year-old man accused of fatally striking an elderly woman with his car two days before Christmas, was placed on $500,000 bail after being charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving.

Cooper appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to answer to the two charges. The first charge alleged that on December 22nd, he drove motor car PVV 2251 in a manner dangerous to the public and caused the death of Juliet Cornelius.

The second charge alleged that on the same date, Cooper drove the same motorcar while being under the influence of alcohol.