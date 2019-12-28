PPP searching for prime ministerial candidate

The long-awaited process to select a prime ministerial candidate for the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) for the March 2nd, 2020 General and Regional Elections could have begun yesterday.

This is according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, who indicated that the process would be triggered shortly. It was not the first time that he had said that the process would begin shortly. In October, Jagdeo had said that selection of the prime ministerial candidate would have begun that month and in January, he had said that talks could begin that same month on a prime ministerial candidate for the party.

Asked yesterday at a press conference whether the PPP has started the process, and whether there is any truth to the reports that retired Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Mark Phillips is likely to be the prime ministerial candidate, Jagdeo said the process would be triggered perhaps within hours.