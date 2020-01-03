Edghill says standing down as possible PPP/C PM candidate

Bishop Juan Edghill today said that he was standing down as a possible candidate for the prime ministerial candidate for the PPP/C at the upcoming general elections.

The PPP has begun the search process and Edghill, former GDF Chief of Staff Mark Phillips and University of Guyana Lecturer Hugh Todd have been mentioned as likely candidates.

Edghill’s letter to PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo follows:

Bharrat Jagdeo

General Secretary

People’s Progressive Party/ Civic

Freedom House

Robb St. Georgetown

3rd January, 2020

Greetings,

I consider it a great honour to have been nominated a possible candidate for the PPP/C’s Prime Ministerial position in the March 2020 elections. The support and words of encouragement from leaders and members within the party has been extremely heartening.

My position of interest was publicly articulated that I am interested – willing and able to serve in that capacity. Notwithstanding, the popular views expressed by persons known and unknown to me, and the embrace by our activists and comrades throughout the country and in the Diaspora, subsequent to the commencement of this process, I engaged in deeper personal reflection and prayerful consideration. I wish to state the following.

· My preference is for a consensus candidate to emerge from this process.

· The bigger picture of an electoral victory for the PPP/C trumps personal ambition and desires.

· After a relentless and difficult struggle against this Granger-led regime, ensuring there are no encumbrances to Victory and the preservation of unity among our supporters is paramount.

As such, I write to formally inform and request of you, that I believe it is of strategic value that I no longer be considered for the party’s Prime Ministerial candidacy at this time. Please be assured of my continuous commitment and dedication to the cause of restoring Democracy, ensuring Transformation and a New-Wave of Prosperity grounded on principles of Good Governance, Transparency and Accountability. I remain a committed member of this team that will achieve this for Guyana and all Guyanese.

Please convey my highest regards to our Presidential Candidate Dr. Irfaan Ali and all the members of the party’s leadership.

Yours sincerely,

Bishop Juan A. Edghill