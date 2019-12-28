Central High merged with ‘lower grade’ school, relocated

Central High School which was located on Smyth Street, Georgetown, as of September 2019, was merged with St. Mary’s High School and is now the “The New Central High School.”

This announcement was disclosed at Central High School’s final graduation in November. However no word was given as to the reason for merging one school with the other. The school’s building on Smyth Street was the subject of much criticism as the structure which housed hundreds of students appeared to be derelict.

Following the revelation that the school, which existed since 1928 would be no more, a number of former Central High School students in various ways called out the Ministry of Education (MoE) and government for neglecting the school as it has been in need of renovations for some years.