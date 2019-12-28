Jagdeo disputes GECOM’s verification figures for first-time registrants

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday disputed figures from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that 10,329 first-time registrants were verified during the recent verification exercise.

According to Jagdeo, numbers crunched by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) indicated that only 8,000 persons were reached.

On Monday, GECOM reported that of the 16,863 persons who registered for the first time during the 2019 house-to-house (HtH) exercise, and who were earmarked for verification, 10,329 registrants were verified, while 6,534 were not.