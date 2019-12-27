Bound bodies of Corentyne hotel owner, worker found

The bodies of a Corentyne hotel owner and his worker were found bound at his hotel located at Number 63 Village, Corentyne, this afternoon.

The owner has since been identified as Vivikanand Narpathy also know as “Vaka” while the worker is yet to be identified.

According to information gathered, the bodies of the men were discovered decomposed, bound and gagged.

Narpathy is said to be the owner of the Sunside Hotel located a short distance away from the Number 63 beach.

Stabroek News was told that the entire building was ransacked.

Investigators including the Regional Police Commander are presently on the scene.