Power failure interrupts Western Tigers, Police encounter

The Western Tigers and Guyana Police Force [GPF] quarterfinal encounter in the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Year-end Championship was interrupted due to a power failure on Christmas Day at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

The power failure occurred in the second half of extra time with less than 11 minutes remaining in the encounter. The power failure lasted in excess of 50 minutes, effectively forcing the abandonment of the match after the issue could not be remedied, much to the disappointment of the crowd and the players.

At the time of the stoppage, the score was locked 1-1. Daniel Wilson handed the lawmen the lead, only for Andrew ‘Blacks’ Murray to equalise. According to officials from the GFF, the match will be played during the intermission between the final two quarterfinal matches at the GFC ground. It will resume from the point of stoppage.