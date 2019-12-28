Finance Minister sues KN for libel

The Minister of Finance Minister, Winston Jordan has filed a lawsuit for libel against Kaieteur News and its editor Adam Harris.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the lawsuit is seeking damages of over $50 Million for libel allegedly committed by the newspaper on October 18, 2019, when it published a letter to the editor under the caption, “Terminate a monster in its shell or it will come back to haunt you.”

According to the lawsuit, the article related to a now terminated contract between a Trinidadian Company and GUYOIL.