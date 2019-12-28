Guyana News

Ministry hails performance of GFC under Norway forest deal

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has hailed the performance of the forestry commission in meeting the benchmarks for disbursal of the final tranche of payments from Norway under a bilateral deal and it also lauded the retiring Commissioner, James Singh.

In a statement yesterday, MNR said it was pleased to note the announcement of the final release of remaining payments under the Guyana Norway Agreement to a total of $9.1B.

While the money has been paid over, Norway has made it clear that it won’t be accessed until after the general elections on March 2nd, 2020.