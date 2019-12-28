Double D fish shop robbed on Boxing Day

A Stabroek businesswoman was left with hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses after her shop was broken into during the wee hours of Boxing Day.

Vergil Walker, who owns the Double D Fish Shop and Bar in the New Stelling View Mall, located in Stabroek, Georgetown, told Stabroek News that she received a call around 10 am on Boxing Day and was told that her shop had been broken into.

She said when she arrived at the scene, she was told that the security guard was held at gunpoint and tied up by a bandit, who proceeded to force open the door. She said the bandit stole two glass bottles, four cases of Guinness, her music set and all the cash she had made on Christmas Eve.