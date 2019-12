Storm Bird flies off with the spoils at Kennard’s Boxing Day meet

Storm Bird trampled the opposition and galloped away with the spoils of the feature ‘Metro Mile’ event of the Boxing Day horse race meet staged at the Kennard Memorial Turf Club.

With champion jockey, Kiran Razack in the stirrups, Storm Bird, of the Habibulla Racing Stables, toyed with its four rivals before pulling away on the final turn.

The $1M first prize and the champion’s trophy compliments of the Trophy Stall were subsequently awarded to the steed’s handlers.