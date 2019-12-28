Adams’ troops looking to bring the fight in first warm-up

Anthony Adams and his squad will come out blazing against Leon Johnson’s men when the first three-day warm-up match commences today at the National Stadium Providence.

Ahead of the match, the 26-year-old all-rounder told Stabroek Sport, the team was “just looking to play the best game we could play and for me I want to be a good leader to the other men, I think we have a good squad going up against Leon’s side and I think it will definitely be a competitive showdown.”

The left-arm orthodox spinner who lead Essequibo to their maiden three-day and 50-over titles within the last two years went on to note that the team is in good shape despite the break for the festive season.