Mum calling on cops to probe Kuru Kuru hit and run

The mother of a young man who was the victim of a hit and run on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway that left him with broken feet and a dislocated hip, is calling on the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Carol Horilall told Stabroek News that on December 18th, her son Mark Horilall, 23, of Kuru Kuru, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, was on his way home when he was struck down on the road. She explained that it was around 11:30 pm when she got the call from a woman stating that her son was lying on the corner of the road.

Horilall said she took a taxi and rushed to the scene, a short distance away from Hill Foot, Linden/Soesdyke Highway. While there, she said, they made several calls to the police but no one responded.

“We had to beg the taxi man to take my son to the hospital because nobody didn’t want to help. A truck was passing and they give us some cardboard and we use that. We took him to the hospital at Diamond and that is when the police come,” the mother recalled.

According to Horilall, her son related that he was walking on the road and saw a vehicle approaching with speed but he couldn’t remember what happened after.

The young man, who is a mechanic, suffered two broken feet and a dislocated hip along with other cuts and bruises about his body.

“After the vehicle hit him, he pitched and he was in a pool of blood when we find him. His shin bone break on one side and the other side break and his hip slip out. He had to do a surgery and spent two days on a life support machine… I think meh son would have dead that day,” the mother recounted.

Additionally, Horilall voiced her disappointment at the manner in which the police at the Yarrowkabra Police Outpost are handling the investigation.

“The day after the accident, my daughter and son-in-law went back to scene and they found an article from the vehicle but yesterday we took it to the station because we had keep going to the hospital and spending all day there. But when we [told] the police, they turn and tell us that if we don’t have eyewitness that is nothing. That we need evidence or they won’t be able to do anything,” the distraught mother said.

“I don’t know what would happen now because my son is in bed lying and it seems like there would be no justice,” she added.

With little hope for justice, Horilall said she is calling on the police to investigate the matter as she believes there are eyewitnesses and further evidence at the scene.