Trinidad: Relatives say man declared dead `wakes up’

(Trinidad Guardian) A miracle. That’s the only way to describe what occurred on Boxing Day at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) when a 75-year-old man came back from the dead.
Relatives related the story to Guardian Media.
They said on the night of December 26, Ahamad Khan suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the SFGH where he was pronounced dead at 9.15 pm.
However, just as relatives finished signing the relevant documents to have his body transferred to the hospital’s morgue, some 25 minutes later, Khan woke up.
They said he is now able to move his hand, feet, and can even speak.
A relative who spoke to Guardian Media said this was not Khan’s first time suffering a heart attack. The relative said last year, Khan was “diagnosed with three arteries 99 per cent clogged.”
The relative commended the doctors and nurses for an excellent job in treating Khan.
After his ordeal, they said he has been at the casualty awaiting a bed since.
The relative said Khan has lived an adventurous life, travelling the world on vacation, working in various jobs, and even sacrificing of himself to take care of his siblings at age 10 when he dropped out of school to sell in the market to support them.
He also made the Hajj pilgrimage twice.
Guardian Media reached out to the South West Regional Health Authority for a comment on the matter. They disputed the family’s version of events which was also posted to social media saying, “The Facebook post details a very inaccurate account of an acute situation, which attempts to injure the reputation of the dedicated health care professions at the San Fernando General Hospital and the SWRHA. The SWRHA maintains and protects the confidential information of all patients and reiterates our staff commitment to the provision of excellent health care.”