A pork knocker of Tabatinga, Lethem, was found dead on a trail in Region Eight with stab wounds about his body and two persons are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The deceased has been identified as Samuel Gonsalves, 22 of Tabatinga, Lethem.

Police said Gonsalves was found at Obanna Backdam, Kuribrong in a lifeless state by a Ranger on Christmas Eve Day with two suspected stab wounds to his left side chest.