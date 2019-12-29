NY-based association brings annual Xmas cheer to Enmore

In an event that is an annual occurrence during the Christmas season, the Enmore Association of New York (EANY) has once again fêted over 700 persons at its annual Christmas luncheon in Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

The Association in a recent release disclosed that most of its members are based in New York, USA, and are complemented by a local chapter. It has been hosting the party for the past 18 years at Ayube Mohamed’s (Wise Man) residence yearly, where senior citizens and children of the village are invited to partake in the festivities. This year’s event, like the others preceding it, was organised to bring cheer to citizens of the community. The older folks were given a hamper, a monetary donation and a meal, the younger ones were presented with a gift from Santa Claus and treated to a sumptuous meal.