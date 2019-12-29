GAWU concerned at stalled talks over minimum pay in private sector

The sugar union GAWU says it is dismayed to know that for workers employed in the private sector their minimum pay remains stuck at $44,200 per month whereas their colleagues in the State sector would be receiving $70,000 per month.

In a statement, GAWU said that this stark disparity requires urgent attention.

“Our Union is aware that the National Tripartite Committee (NTC), which comprises representatives of the labour movement, the private sector and the Government, at its meeting in April, this year agreed to up the national minimum wage to $60,000 per month. The increase which, we understand, was supported by all the constituents, at this time, has not been implemented”, GAWU said.