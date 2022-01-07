Ministry committee agrees to $60,000 as national minimum wage

The Ministry of Labour’s National Tripartite Committee (NTC) has agreed to $60,000 being the monthly national minimum wage and this matter is now to be taken to Cabinet.

The current national minimum wage is $44,200 and the proposed increase will constitute a 35.74% hike.

A release from the Ministry on Wednesday said that its NTC convened its first meeting for the year that day and the national minimum wage was discussed. The release said that it was “unanimously agreed that it to be moved to $60,000 GYD. With the trade unions and private sector both giving their blessings, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton will take the recommendation to the Cabinet for deliberations”.