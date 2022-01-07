Doctor questioned by police over fire at GPH cardiac unit

A doctor has been questioned by police as the probe into the fire which destroyed the echocardiography (ECG) laboratory at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) continues, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News.

Stabroek News understands that the doctor was detained after investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the hospital. A source told this newspaper that the doctor was suspended from work following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a staff member.

Leading up to the fire, the footage showed the doctor’s presence in the vicinity of the ECG laboratory. Due to the fact that he was suspended, he was not required to be on duty nor to be in the area of the laboratory.