Fire service awaiting results of lab tests to determine cause of GPH cardiac unit fire

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is awaiting the results of the testing of samples which were sent to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) to conclude the investigation into the fire that destroyed the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) echocardiography (ECG) laboratory on New Year’s Day.

Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham yesterday told Sunday Stabroek that a cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

He said investigators are hoping to wrap up the investigation in the new week. “Samples from the fire at the Georgetown Hospital were sent to the forensic lab [GFSL] and they are still awaiting the results from those tests. They weren’t able to conclude on the cause of the fire,” Wickham said in an invited comment.