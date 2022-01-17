Cardiac unit fire probe continuing

The police are continuing their probe into the suspected act of arson which destroyed the echocardiography (ECG) laboratory at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) on New Year’s Day.

Police Commander of Region Four ‘A’ Simon McBean yesterday told Stabroek News that the probe remains active. Questioned on if investigators are close to wrapping up the probe, he responded in the negative.

He noted that while investigators have questioned a suspect, the doctor who was suspended from work following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a staff member, there is no indication of charges at this moment.