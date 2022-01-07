Man wanted over Nassano Backdam murders turns self in

One of two men wanted by police over the murder of two miners at the Nassano Backdam, North West District, on Christmas Eve, has surrendered.

Thomas Kyte called ‘Taco’, 36, of Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One, turned himself in accompanied by his attorney, Bernard DaSilva, yesterday at the Matthews Ridge Police Station. Wanted bulletins were issued for Kyte and 50-year-old Kurtland Damon called ‘Cartoe’, of Pomeroon, Region Two and Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Region Four. The men are wanted for questioning in relation to the murders of Sherwin Goddette, 29, a gold miner of Dredge Creek in the Upper Pomeroon, and his nephew, Shawn France, 21, a gold miner from Akawini Creek, Pomeroon. Two persons, Devor Stohl called ‘Jubbu’, and Hosea Sandy, were injured during the chaos that claimed the men’s lives.