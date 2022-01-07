City Hall restoration project in demolition phase

The Georgetown City Hall restoration project is currently in its demolition phase with rebuilding expected to commence in the next two weeks.

Project Manager, Ramnarace Somar, yesterday told Stabroek News that demolition works may take about three weeks, since some of the walls encountered are 16-18 inches thick and may take longer than expected to be removed. Other minor structures inside the building also have to be torn down.

“Because the walls are so thick, we cannot bring in heavy machinery to break it down, it’s going to vibrate the entire building so we had to buy a small equipment that is doing the work slow,” said the project manager explained.