Pilot, air traffic controller breached regulations in chopper landing – report

The probe into the landing of an Air Services Limited helicopter in a residential area of the city during the Christmas Season, found that the pilot and officer at the air traffic control centre were in breach of aviation regulations, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said yesterday.

According to the Minister who has responsibility for the aviation sector, the probe has recommended that the pilot and air traffic control officer face sanctions.

Included in the sanctions recommended is for the pilot and air traffic officer, who facilitated the landing, to undergo educational sessions on aviation regulations.