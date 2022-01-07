Chandan-Edmond named by Norton as new PNCR General Secretary

New Leader of the People’s National Con-gress Reform (PNCR) Aubrey Norton has appointed former magistrate Geeta Chandan-Edmond as General Secretary of the Party.

Chandan-Edmond replaces Amna Ally who served in the post from 2017 to 2021. Ally had indicated that she was stepping down from the position. Her decision came in the wake of the PNCR’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress last month.

In a statement yesterday, the PNCR said that the appointment took effect from January 03, 2022.

“Ms Chandan-Edmond is a Member of Parliament and enjoys the support of the membership of the PNCR as manifest in the election to the Central Executive Committee of the Party. Ms Chandan-Edmond is a lawyer by profession and possesses management skills and good human relations skills that make her suitable to be General Secre-tary of the PNCR,” the brief statement read.