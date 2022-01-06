Norton appoints Chandan-Edmond as PNCR General Secretary

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Aubrey Norton has appointed Geeta Chandan-Edmond to serve as General Secretary of the PNCR with effect from the 3rd January 2022.

Chandan-Edmond is a Member of Parliament and enjoys the support of the membership of the PNCR as manifest in the election to the Central Executive Committee of the Party, a release from the PNCR said.

Chandan-Edmond is a lawyer by profession and a former magistrate. The release said that she “possesses management skills and good human relations skills that make her suitable to be General Secretary of the PNCR”.

Chandan-Edmond takes over from Amna Ally.