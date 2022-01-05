Miners ruckus at Nassano Backdam ends in double murder -suspects still at large

A ruckus on Christmas Eve between several miners at Nassano Backdam, North West District, ended with two fatalities and two persons being injured, police reported yesterday.

Wanted bulletins have been issued for two suspects.

The deceased have been identified as Sherwin Goddett, a 29-year-old gold miner of Dredge Creek in the Upper Pomeroon, and Shawn France, a 21-year-old gold miner from Akawini Creek, Pomeroon. The injured men have been identified as Devor Stohl called ‘Jubbu’, and Hosea Sandy.