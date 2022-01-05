Newly-wed couple found dead in Sarah Johanna home

A newly-wed couple was yesterday morning found dead in their home at Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD) with police stating that the matter is being investigated as a murder/suicide.

The deceased couple has been identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Low-a-Chee, and Elizabeth Sasha Low-a-Chee, 27, of Lot 1-3 Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara.

The death of the couple has left family members and friends baffled as their presence at family celebrations over the holidays gave no indication of any domestic dispute between the two.