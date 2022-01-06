Autopsies on Sarah Johanna couple set for tomorrow

Autopsies will be performed tomorrow on the bodies of Nicholas Low-a-Chee and Elizabeth Sasha Low-a-Chee, the couple who were discovered dead in their Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home following a suspected murder/suicide.

Deputy Director of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit, Stan Gouveia yesterday made this disclosure while stating that the pathologist is currently in Mahdia, Region 8.

The autopsies were initially scheduled to be conducted yesterday.

The couple of Lot 1-3 Sarah Johanna, EBD was last seen by neighbours on Sunday at around 10am.