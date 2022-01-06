High Court closed for sanitization

As of yesterday, the High Court in Georgetown and its offices will remain closed until next Monday—January 10th—to effect sanitization “as a precautionary measure given exposure to the Covid-19 virus.”

This is according to a notice from the Judiciary which said that “the usual precautions and protocols are being adopted.”

It advises that urgent matters will be done by way of remote hearings during the closure period, and that filing of such matters will be facilitated through the Supreme Court’s e-filing portal on its website (supremecourt.gy).