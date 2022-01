The Judiciary has announced the temporary closure of the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and its office as of Wednesday January 5th until Monday January 10th to effect sanitization “as a precautionary measure given exposure to the Covid-19 virus.”

It notes that “the usual precautions and protocols are being adopted.”

The notice comes on the heels of rising Covid cases and just one day after a similar closure for the said period was announced for the High Court in Georgetown.