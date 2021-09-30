Georgetown Magistrate’s Court suspends operations effective today

The Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday announced that it will be closed for all Court operations, effective from today, September 30.

In a release, the Court stated, “The Judiciary wishes to inform all Court users that the operations of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and office will be closed effective 30th September, 2021 to 4th October, 2021”. The statement explained that the closure is a precautionary measure due to exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

During the closure, the Court building and office will undergo sanitisation while the usual precautions and protocols are being adopted.