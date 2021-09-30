Five unvaccinated persons die from COVID including boy, 17

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died including a 17-year-old from Region Three.

All five of the persons were listed as unvaccinated. The country’s total deaths as a result of the virus increased to 783. Additionally, some 279 more COVID-19 cases were recorded after 2,090 more tests were done.

Meanwhile, it was noted that some 31 persons are currently patients at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

Details on the latest fatalities follow: