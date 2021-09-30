Guyana News

Five unvaccinated persons die from COVID including boy, 17

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died including a 17-year-old from Region Three. 

All five of the persons were listed as unvaccinated. The country’s total deaths as a result of the virus increased to 783.  Additionally, some 279 more COVID-19 cases were recorded after 2,090 more tests were done.

Meanwhile, it was noted that some 31 persons are currently patients at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

Details on the latest fatalities follow: