Supreme Court of Judiciary update Emergency Directions COCID-19 Pandemic

In light of the newest confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Guyana, the Supreme Court of Judiciary yesterday updated Emergency Directions for all Courts in Guyana.

The updated directions, according to the Supreme Court’s notice are added to the Emergency directions, Gazetted on March 23rd, 2020, in relation to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and took immediate effect, yesterday.

The notice stated that all ‘in person’ hearings are suspended until further notice, while operation of the Supreme Registries, Court Offices and Departments during the period April 6th- 24, 2020 will be open to the public on the following days from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm: April 7th and 9th, April 14th and 16th, April 20th and 24th.