CDC shares hampers to vulnerable communities

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday began the distribution of relief hampers to vulnerable communities as part of the government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the hampers comprised food items and cleaning essentials. Yesterday’s exercise saw over 200 hundred households in Plastic City, West Bank Demerara and Tiger Bay, Georgetown receiving supplies.

Heading the exercise was Director-General of the CDC, Lt Col Kester Craig. He noted that citizens across the country require assistance.