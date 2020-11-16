Virtual court hearings to continue

With the Coronavirus pandemic still persisting, court hearings will continue to largely be conducted virtually, which the judiciary says is part of its efforts to mitigate community spread and other serious public health threats associated therewith.

In its published Remote Hearings Practice Directions the Supreme Court through acting Chancellor Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards has announced that the courts shall continue to hear cases remotely, where possible, in lieu of in-person hearings until otherwise directed.

Notwithstanding this, however, the judiciary notes that it recognizes the many variables which may be at play and so where required, physical hearings will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in ensuring access to justice for all.