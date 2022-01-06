‘Sugar’ remanded over attempted murder, rape of minor

A Linden man was on Monday remanded after being charged with the attempted murder of a Community Policing Group member who went to arrest him for the alleged rape of a child under 16 years of age.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jamal Reagon Forde, called ‘Sugar’, a labourer of Lot 969 Phase 1 B Wisroc, Wismar Linden, was brought before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. He was charged with rape of a child under 16 years of age and attempting to commit murder.

Forde was not required to enter a plea for either charge.

According to the police, he was arrested on December 31, 2021 for both offences. He allegedly attacked the Community Policing Group member who went to arrest him for the alleged rape. He was remanded for the attempted murder charge and told the matter will be called on January 31. Advice is still being sought in relation to the rape charge.