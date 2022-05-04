Proposed $60,000 minimum wage still being mulled by Cabinet – Hamilton

In the face of trade unions renewing calls on the government to sanction the proposed $60,000 minimum wage for private sector employees, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton yesterday said that it is still being considered by Cabinet.

In a brief comment, Hamilton, who was notably absent from Labour Day observances within the city, told Stabroek News that the proposal has been receiving “active consideration” from Cabinet.

Pressed further on whether there is a timetable for the conclusion of the review, he responded in the negative, stating that he cannot envision a timeline.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) at its rally on May Day voiced its disappointment at the delay in the implementation of the order.

FITUG’s Treasurer and President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union Seepaul Narine said that with the recent hike in prices, the labour movement is cognisant that even the proposed new minimum wage might need upward adjustment.

“It is our considered view that it is very difficult for any worker to survive on the current minimum wage. At this time, the current minimum wage when adjusted for inflation is worth less than $39,000 monthly and, therefore, the proposed $60,000 may require further reconsideration for higher adjustment,” he said before pointing out that food prices have increased by 11.7% in the last year.

It has been more than two years since government, labour and the private sector have been discussing the minimum wage.

“Comrades, we are disappointed that Labour Day 2022 has arrived and the National Minimum Wage remains $44,200 monthly. We had anticipated that by this time that the new minimum wage of $60,000 per month, which enjoys the support of the social partners, would have been implemented”, Narine said.

FITUG’s President Carvil Duncan, in his address, also shared his dissatisfaction over the delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

He called on companies which have the ability to pay and sustain the payment to move forward and pay employees the new rate.

“I am pleading for those workers — some of them are members of a trade union that is part of the Federation — that something be done to make the $60,000 a reality, knowing that the real wages of these workers cannot sustain themselves and families,” Duncan said in his address.

A release from the Ministry in January this year said that its National Tripartite Committee had met and the national minimum wage was discussed. The release said that it was “unanimously agreed that it be moved to $60,000 GYD.” With the trade unions and private sector both giving their blessings and the matter was taken to Cabinet for deliberations.