Granger promises GECOM full support for free and fair elections

President David Granger and Ministers of the Government yesterday met with the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh SC, and the six Commissioners and promised Government’s full support towards the body’s work in ensuring “free, fair and credible elections” on March 2, 2020.

Following the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger said that it was a very important engagement, which dealt with the readiness of the Commission to deliver credible elections and to determine whether the timelines, which the Commission itself had established would be met.