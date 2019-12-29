Region One records significant rise in teenage pregnancies – health officer

The Region One Health Officer (RHO), Dr Latchmie Lall has disclosed that the Region has recorded a significant increase in teenage pregnancy.

According to a Region One press release, the RHO indicated that from January to November this year there were 259 teenage pregnancies with the youngest being 12 years old. This, she said, was from a population size of approximately 850 persons and that the number will increase as already there are more pregnancies for December. The final tally for December will be known in early January.

In contrast, from January to December 2018 there were 152 recorded pregnancies, Dr Lall added.