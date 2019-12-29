Ministry submits application for new Parika stelling

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has submitted an application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an Environmental Authorisation to construct a new ferry stelling at Parika.

In an ad in yesterday’s Guyana Chronicle, the EPA said that the proposed ferry stelling will replace the existing one. Works may entail but not be limited to activities such as demolition and excavation works, concrete and timber works, steel fabrication, pile driving, stockpiling of materials and the removal of unwanted construction and demolition wastes, etc, the ad said.

“It is therefore envisaged that the execution of these activities may have some degree of environmental impacts to the surrounding community,” the ad noted.