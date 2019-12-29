Trinidad: Customer buys Burger King breakfast, then turns bandit

(Trinidad Express) A thief hungry for cash robbed a food outlet in Marabella on Sunday morning.

The criminal held up the three employees of Burger King on Southern Main Road and demanded the money from the register and vault.

The employees told police that before the doors opened they saw the thief wearing a blue jacket, white tee shirt and black pants, pacing in the front car park.



They man waited until they opened at 8 a.m. and entered the establishment.

He bought a ham and egg sandwich, left, and then returned.

He pointed a firearm at the three employees and announced a hold up.



Using tie straps, he tied the hands of two of the employees, and the third he ordered to open the vault in the office.

He took the cash and ran off with the loot.

Police were contacted and officers of the PC Sujeet Ramcharan, and WPC Joseph of the Emergency Response Unit (South) and PCs Cooper and Hillaire and others of the Marabella CID responded.

Officers searched the surrounding areas for the thief but no one was arrested.