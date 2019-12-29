Friendships, Paradise clash to be main attraction

The Buxton Community Center ground will come alive tonight when Friendship battles Paradise and Golden Grove opposes Beterverwagting [BV] in the semi-final round of the inaugural 592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival.

The Friendship and Paradise encounter at 21:00hrs will be the main attraction of the evening and is expected to be witnessed by a mammoth crowd. Paradise earned their place in the semi-final following a penalty shoot-out victory over Buxton, and, as such, the support from the large gathering will be firmly in the corner of Friendship.

Quincy Adams, Teshawn Gordon and Tyreek Cummings are the key players who will responsible for overcoming the threat in hostile territory.