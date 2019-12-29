Russell cameo helps Royals post fifth win

DHAKA, Bangladesh, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell produced a late cameo as Rajshahi Royals beat Cumilla Warriors by 15 runs here yesterday to post their fifth win in six outings and close in on leaders Chattogram Challengers.

Russell, who has not represented West Indies since India’s tour of the Caribbean five months ago, blasted an unbeaten 37 from 21 balls late in the innings, helping Royals up to 190 for four off their 20 overs after being sent in at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The 31-year-old counted four sixes in a whirlwind 84-run, fourth wicket stand with veteran Pakistani Shoaib Malik whose top score of 61 came from 38 balls and included five fours and three sixes.

Afif Hossain had earlier struck 43 from 30 balls in a 56-run, opening partnership with Liton Das who made 24.

In reply, Warriors stumbled early on after skipper Russell removed the dangerous Dawid Malan for three in the sixth over with the score on 29 for two.

But Soumya Sarkar belted an unbeaten 88 off 48 deliveries with five fours and half-dozen sixes to lead the Warriors run chase as his side finished on 175 for four.

He put on 46 for the third wicket with Stiaan van Zyl (21), 52 for the fourth wicket with Sabbir Rahman (25) and 48 in an unbroken fifth partnership with David Wiese (16 not out).

Royals lie second on 10 points behind leaders Chattogram Challengers on 12.

In the other game of the doubleheader, the West Indies pair of Andre Fletcher and Sherfane Rutherford also turned in cameos but their Sylhet Thunder went down by eight wickets to Khulna Tigers.

Fletcher struck 37 from 24 balls with four fours and two sixes at the top of the order while Rutherford belted a couple of sixes in a 20-ball unbeaten 26 as Thunder reached 157 for four off their 20 overs.

However, opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz carved out an unbeaten 87 from 62 deliveries to take Tigers to victory with 13 balls to spare.