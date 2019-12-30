Troy still to compensate family for geologist death

Almost three months after the death of Troy Resources employee Ryan Taylor, his family is still awaiting word on the findings of the investigation and how the company intends to compensate them.

Taylor’s mother, June Taylor yesterday told Stabroek News that since the passing of her son, she reached out to the company on several occasions but never received any positive word. She said that she even sent a letter to Ken Nilsson, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, but to date she is yet to receive a response. She noted that on November 8th, she met with Nilsson who assured her he would intervene and “come to a settlement” but she is still waiting on the results of his intervention.

Taylor, a geologist, died on October 8th while working on the construction of a “bench” in a mining pit at Troy’s Karouni, Region Seven gold mining operation. A slippage occurred, which led to him falling and being covered by the rubble. The company has said that while it has done its own report on the death, it will await the government’s findings. It is not clear if the government has concluded its report on the incident.