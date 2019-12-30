Adams’ unit heads into final day with 123-run lead

Anthony Adams’ men extended a 47-run first innings surplus to a 123-run lead at the end of the second day of the Guyana Jaguars three-day practice game against Leon Johnson’s men at Providence yesterday.

Resuming on 80 for two, Anthony Adams’ team folded for 174 in 64 overs, five minutes before the end of the first session and forcing an early lunch. Johnson’s team, however, were contained to 127 from 34.5 overs. Adams’ side then closed the day on 76 for 3 after facing 21 overs.

Adams’ unit were rocked early in their first innings with the loss of Tevin Imlach. Imlach added just five to his overnight score before being trapped leg before wicket to Gudakesh Motie for 28. His 110-ball innings featured just one boundary and lasted 136 minutes.