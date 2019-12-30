Bent Street brushes aside Leopold Street to win Community Cup

Bent Street was crowned the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup champions brushing aside Leopold Street by a 6-1 scoreline on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The star-studded Bent Street displayed clinical efficiency in front of a massive crowd, as they smashed three first half goals to effectively seal the title.

Pernell Schultz opened the scoring in the third minute with a powerful shot into the right corner. Sheldon Holder got into the scoring act, as he stabbed his effort into the right side in the 11th minute from inside the penalty area.