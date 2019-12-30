BK International, Radar Security support for GFF Super16 tourney

BK International and Radar Security Service and Supplies became the latest corporate entities to support the GFF Super 16 Championship, donating undisclosed sums towards the successful completion of the event.

Owner of BK International, Brain Tiwari and his son Kyle presented a sponsorship cheque to GFF President Wayne Forde at their Water Street, Kingston Office.

Tiwari said, “We are more than happy to be able to keep this tradition alive and we trust that the remaining teams would give it their best shot in the semi-finals.”